Ruckus in Chhattisgarh assembly over allegations of lethal attack carried on MLA on instructions of Minister TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh State Assembly proceedings were adjourned for two times and pandemonium continued for a very long time on Monday, over the opposition’s demand for a state assembly panel probe into the alleged attack over a tribal legislator on the instructions of a cabinet minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members sought a state assembly panel probe into the allegations made by the ruling Congress tribal MLA Brihaspati Singh that the health minister TS Singh Deo was behind the attack.

Notably, one of the vehicles of the convoy of MLA Brihaspati Singh was attacked by three youths after their vehicle was overtaken by the MLAs vehicle at Ambikapur town on Saturday evening. One of the accused attackers was identified as a relative of health minister T S Singh Deo. Despite the Police have registered a case and arrested all the three accused. The MLA made a public statement in the media and alleged the attack was carried out on the instructions of the Health Minister.