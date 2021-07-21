Chhattisgarh: Govt gives approval for auction of 17 coal blocks, activists raise voice against move

Raipur: Chhattisgarh state which produces around 150 million tonnes of coal annually, is going to witness auction of 17 more coal blocks soon. The activists started raising their voice against the government’s new decision.

Chhattisgarh government’s cabinet committee has given green signal for the auctioning of 17 coal blocks out of 18 identified by the Government of India, Ministry of Coal, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The cabinet committee approved that the nominated Authority will carry out an auction as the 12 tranche for sale of coal, the release said.

The controversial decision came when it was already known that forest cover area in the state is highly distressed and jungle areas are dwindling at a faster rate due to mining and industry related activities, said Alok Shukla, convenor of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan. The new decision will put entire wildlife-rich areas natural habitat for elephants, sloth bears and leopards at stake.