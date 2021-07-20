Chhattisgarh: Villagers chase away government officers looking land for food processing plant in Naxal affected area

Raipur: In Naxal affected Dantewada, government officers who went for an identification of land for a food processing unit were chased away by the villagers.

Women carrying axes and sticks chased the government officers team accompanied by police in Dantewada’s Geedam, locals said. The incident occurred on Monday evening.

The government was trying to establish a food processing plant in the area in order to create jobs and provide a platform for the local agro-produce, unfortunately misguided and misinformed villagers take the initiative in a wrong way and a small scuffle occurred in the Dantewada’s Geedam, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

Some mischievous element spread rumour that establishment of a food processing unit will result in taking away of the villager’s lands. However, the rumour is baseless and the land was government land, officials reached to identify the land for the establishment of the proposed plant, Pallava said. No private land will be acquired.