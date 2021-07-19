Chhattisgarh: Covid ward in-charge of a Balodabazar hospital found dead in mysterious circumstances

Raipur, July 19: A doctor who treated Covid patients in his ward, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the Balodabazar district government Hospital on Monday.

In the morning when the doctor did not arrive from the duty room, colleagues searched for him and found his body was momentumless.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shubhash Chandra Mishra, Director of Chhattisgarh Epidemic Control said, the Covid in-charge was tested positive while he was on duty. After feeling exhausted, the doctor was resting in the restroom in the hospital. Finally, when he was late for duty, medical staff tried to wake up him only to find him dead.

The deceased doctor has been identified as in-charge of Covid ward Dr. Shailendra Sahu.

The medical staff said, doctor Sahu checked the patients yesterday. Meanwhile, he developed Covid like symptoms in the evening. During the tests, he was diagnosed Covid positive.

Ex-speaker Chhattisgarh assembly Gaurishankar Agarwal expressed his concerns and termed the doctor’s sudden demise as great loss to the medical fraternity in the district.

Dr. Sahu was quite popular among the patients and medical staff for his humble and cooperative behavior, Agarwal said.