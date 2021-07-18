COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: 70 doses of Covishield vaccine stolen in Durg's Ahirwara

As the number of cases of delta variant started increasing in Chhattisgarh, the state witnessed another shocking incident, when 70 doses of Covishield vaccine were stolen from a COVID vaccination centre in Ahirwara in Durg district.

The incident came to light when a complaint was officially lodged at the police station on Saturday.

The incident of theft of 70 vials of Covishield occurred only 50 meters away from the local cold chain point in Ahirwara.

It has been said that the attendant came with 150 dosages of Covishield in two carriers around 12 o’clock when one carrier of 80 dosages of vials was exhausted and when the second carrier was opened, the second box chamber was empty.

The matter was immediately taken to Nandini Police station, and on the complaint of Community Health Centre in-charge Dr Ravi Verma, police filed a case against unidentified men for theft.

Meanwhile the police are zeroing over the crowd which reached for vaccination.

Surprising thing is that the theft of vaccines occurred while there was a deployment of police jawans.

CHC in-charge Dr Ravi Verma said, "I complained about the matter to the police and later the offence was registered". SHO Nandini Laxman Kumeti said, police are investigating the case and cannot jump to the conclusion at once.

However, experts said, even if the stolen vials were discovered, it would be useless. Because to preserve vaccines for a longer period, it is required to be stored at a certain degree of temperature. Exposure to day temperature for four hours makes the vials useless.