Chhattisgarh: BJP, Congress lock horns over fuel price hike; BJP state in-charge Purandeswari asks CM Baghel to issue white paper

Raipur: BJP and Congress Party leaders are locking horns on the issues of fuel price hike. While addressing a press conference on the issue of inflation at the BJP Headquarters Kushabhau Thakre compound on Sunday, the BJP State In charge D Purandeswari said, if the state government cuts excise duty on petrol/diesel, it will become cheaper and people will get relief . But the Baghel led Congress government doesn’t want to give respite to its public. Therefore, it is continuously laying political plots to denigrate the Union government.

Purandeswari levelled further serious allegations over the ruling Congress government. Troubled farmers are deprived of fertilizers and quality seeds, to carry out shoddy politics, Purandeswari alleged. "There is no one in the government to hear the pleas of the distressed farmers. If the situation continues for a longer duration it will be harder for the state government to answer", she added.

She asked if the Chief Minister must issue a white paper over the status of stock of fertilizers including demand and supply..

While answering the media queries over the recent Modi cabinet reshuffle, BJP state-in-charge said, if a Minister represents the state in the centre, then only development will take place, is a wrong notion. "It must be rectified".

She said the center never did injustice to Chhattisgarh or its people in terms of allocations of funds.

On the issue of CM's face in context of upcoming assembly elections of 2023, she said assembly elections will be contested on the issues of inclusive development and Chief Ministerial face will be decided later at the party forum.

The Chhattisgarh State Congress Party countered and hit back at the BJP. Chief Congress Spokesperson Shushil Anand Shukla said, BJP top leaders State in-charge and Shiv Prakash both get confused of CM Baghel's "charismatic and strong leadership". "The BJP top brass became issueless and highly ill-confident. Therefore, they even shuddered in fear to even declare the name of CM’s face, to whom they fought three times in the election", Shukla said. "The Baghel government only completed half of its journey and BJP leaders are struggling to find any reliable face yet", Shukhla added.