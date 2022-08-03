e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: SAI Bhopal's Seven Players participate in Batumi open International Wushu Tournament 2022

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Seven athletes from NCOE (National Centres of Excellence) Bhopal flew to Georgia's Batumi to compete in the 2022 Batumi Open International Wushu Tournament. The competition is still going on and will end on August 7.

SAI Bhopal, Wushu coach Sarika Gupta mentioned that Priyanka Kewat, Ayeera Chishti, Ansa Chishti, Tanish Nagar, Prince Kumar, Jeevan Vijeta and Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi from SAI Bhopal are participating in the tournament.

The coach told the Free Press 'All of these players are participating in Junior category; this is happening for the first time that SAI sponsored Wushu Players for the international championship. Our main goal is to prepare the Junior players for the upcoming 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, and participating in open world championships will prepare them to face their opponents and increase their confidence.'

When asked what medal they expect from the players, Coach Sarika said, 'All of these players are National medallists, and I feel all of them are incredible athletes. I have personally trained Priyanka Kewat. She is a fantastic athlete; as a coach, I feel all of them will bring gold medals. But I think their learning will prepare them for the upcoming youth Olympics and that is our sole goal.'

According to the officials, this is happening for the first time that NCOE SAI Bhopal has sponsored Wushu Players for the international championship.

Read Also
CWG 2022: SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan Advances To Final Of Women's 78 kg Category
article-image
HomeBhopalBhopal: SAI Bhopal's Seven Players participate in Batumi open International Wushu Tournament 2022

RECENT STORIES

Pending vacancies in central universities to be filled in 18 months: Education minister Dharmendra...

Pending vacancies in central universities to be filled in 18 months: Education minister Dharmendra...

NEET bra removal row: Kerala HC asks NTA response to PIL for standard exam protocol across India

NEET bra removal row: Kerala HC asks NTA response to PIL for standard exam protocol across India

Congress calls meeting of all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs tomorrow at 9:45 am

Congress calls meeting of all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs tomorrow at 9:45 am

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's hockey team defeat Canada 3-2, qualifies for semis

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's hockey team defeat Canada 3-2, qualifies for semis

Congress HQs 'under siege', claim party leaders; police says barricades put to avoid untoward...

Congress HQs 'under siege', claim party leaders; police says barricades put to avoid untoward...