Bhopal: SAI Bhopal's Seven Players participate in Batumi open International Wushu Tournament 2022

Seven athletes from NCOE (National Centres of Excellence) Bhopal flew to Georgia's Batumi to compete in the 2022 Batumi Open International Wushu Tournament. The competition is still going on and will end on August 7.
SAI Bhopal, Wushu coach Sarika Gupta mentioned that Priyanka Kewat, Ayeera Chishti, Ansa Chishti, Tanish Nagar, Prince Kumar, Jeevan Vijeta and Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi from SAI Bhopal are participating in the tournament.
The coach told the Free Press 'All of these players are participating in Junior category; this is happening for the first time that SAI sponsored Wushu Players for the international championship. Our main goal is to prepare the Junior players for the upcoming 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, and participating in open world championships will prepare them to face their opponents and increase their confidence.'
When asked what medal they expect from the players, Coach Sarika said, 'All of these players are National medallists, and I feel all of them are incredible athletes. I have personally trained Priyanka Kewat. She is a fantastic athlete; as a coach, I feel all of them will bring gold medals. But I think their learning will prepare them for the upcoming youth Olympics and that is our sole goal.'
According to the officials, this is happening for the first time that NCOE SAI Bhopal has sponsored Wushu Players for the international championship.