CWG 2022: SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan Advances To Final Of Women's 78 kg Category

Assured of a medal for India

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Tulika Mann | SAI Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

NCOE (National Centres of Excellence) SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan of India earned a spot in the women's 78 kg gold medal match on August 3. She defeated Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand by one ippon. The game began with Andrews producing a waza-ari, but Maan was up to the challenge.

The duration of the game was 1 minute and 53 seconds. Maan is currently guaranteed at least a silver medal. Maan, however, has a fantastic chance to make history by winning the gold medal in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian to do so.

Later tonight, the 22-year-old, a four-time national champion, Tulika Maan, will compete against Sarah Adlington of Scotland in the gold medal match (9.30 PM IST).

This is India's third medal in Judo at the showpiece event. L Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar had claimed a silver and bronze in women's 48kg and men's 60kg respectively on Monday. Vijay is also a trainee of SAI Bhopal Centre.

Tulika's mother a police office and the younger sister extended best wishes to the young Judoka and urged her to make the country proud.

(Contributed by Minal Tomar)

article-image

