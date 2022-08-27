e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Sagar Public School holds annual exhibition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Public School situated at Rohit Nagar organised annual exhibition Spectrum on Friday. The exhibit showed over 1,200 presentations in the form of models and knowledge charts. Students with their exhibits portrayed a message to reuse, recycle and reduce using waste material to display their talent and conserve the environment.

The Hindi language section presented all four yugas whereas the English section showcased great 10 Indian authors.

The mathematics section showcased contributions from the Harappan -Vedic Era of Aryabhatta to the modern era of Ramanujan with theorems.

Students also conveyed the messages to save water, earth, and nature. Speaking at the event, Dr Madhubala Chouhan Principal, Sagar Public School, said, “My students have worked hard in a short time to showcase their creativity and talent by making out-of-box presentations.”

