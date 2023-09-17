Bhopal: SAF Seeks Permission To Place Its Stand Before NGT

National Green Tribunal office | Twitter/@PBNS_India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the suspension of firing practice in last 7 years in Bhopal district, Special Armed Force (SAF) DG Sajid Farid Sapu has sought permission from committee headed by chief secretary to place SAF’s stand before National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The SAF DG has written a letter to the committee in this connection. The SAF wants to restart firing practice at Eklavya Firing Range in 25th battalion on Bhadbhada Road.

The committee headed by chief secretary has been constituted following directives issued by NGT. National Green Tribunal (NGT) had issued order to close it in 2016. Firing range was shifted to Balampur Ghati near Sukhi Sewania where land was allotted. However, it did not take shape.

Disturbance to animals in Van Vihar National Park and alleged encroachment by police on Van Vihar land that violated the Wildlife Protection Act, were reasons for shutting down the firing range after wildlife activist Ajay Dubey moved NGT, demanding its closure.

SAF Commandant (25th Battalion) Nishchal Jharia said, “NGT had issued order to close firing range on Bhadbhada Road. We have 25th Battalion and 27TH Battalion. For last seven years, there has been no firing practice, which is needed to maintain law and order and VIP’s security. We have examined guidelines of NGT for firing range. Decibel and range from Van Vihar National Park is within limit. ”

After closure of firing range, land was allotted near Sukhi Sewania but it was disputed so it was not cleared. Practically, it was not possible to visit Sehore for practice on regular basis.