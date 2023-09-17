Bhopal: Leaders From Bundelkhand, Mahakaushal Regions Find No Place In Janakrosh Yatras

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is not a single leader from Bundelkhand and Mahakaushal regions in the Jan Akrosh Yatras to be taken out by the Congress from September 19.

Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Kantilal Bhuria, Jitu Patwari, Kamleshwar Patel and Govind Singh have been assigned the task of leading these Yatras.

Out of these leaders, two represent Vindhya region, three come from the Malwa-Niwar area, and one each represent Chambal and Madhya Bharat regions.

The Congress has leaders, like Vivek Tankha, Tarun Bhanot and Onkar Singh Markam, in Mahakaushal. Despite this, none of them has been given the command of the Yatras.

Similarly, in Bundelkhand, the party has leaders, like Surendra Chaudhary, Alok Chaturvedi and Vikram Singh Natiraja. Yet, none of them has been made in charge of the Yatras.

Not a single leader either from the ST community or from Muslim community has been given a prominent place in the Yatras. Nor is there any woman leader.

The picture of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is not put on the main poster of the Yatras.

According to party’s state in charge Randeep Surjewala, the list of Yatra in charge has just been released and that some co-in charges have also been appointed.

Besides, other leaders have been given various responsibilities for the Yatra.

All these leaders will find a place in the list that will soon be released, he said.