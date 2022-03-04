Bhopal: Sacked IAS officer Arvind Joshi dies of cancer in pvt hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sacked IAS officer of 1979 batch, Arvind Joshi died of cancer on Friday in a hospital in Delhi. His body is being flown to Bhopal, as per officials who were close to him.

His name hit national headlines along with his wife Tinu Joshi- both of same batch- when their official bungalow was raided by Income Tax sleuths on February, 4, 2010 in which Rs 3.6 crore cash was recovered.

Later, Enforcement Directorate also initiated inquiry against Joshis in which they were found to be owners of assets worth more than Rs 350 crore.

In July 2014, their services were terminated by the Union government on the recommendation of the state.

Arvind Joshi was posted as principal secretary, water resource department, for over five years. Even the raid by Income Tax department was conducted during this period.

There was a time when they were known as power couple and people seeking favours would frequent them. But after the raid in 2010 nobody was even willing to acknowledge their acquaintance, leave alone association, commented a senior bureaucrat in Bhopal.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:50 PM IST