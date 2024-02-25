Bhopal: Rules Not Followed In Contractual Appointment Of Retired IAS Officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is not following the rules made by it for contractual appointment of retired IAS officers. In an order issued under the signature of Chief Secretary Veera Rana, proper attention has not been paid to the rules of contractual appointment. According to contractual appointment rules 2017, the appointment should not be for more than one year for the first time.

The contractual appointment can be renewed only for one year at one go. In the recent order, which the government has issued for the Chief Minister’s OSD, it has been mentioned that the contractual appointment of the officer concerned will continue till he attains the age of 65 or till another order is issued.

According to the contractual appointment rules, the government cannot issue such an order. There are several other conditions for contractual appointments. It has been said that such appointments will be made through advertisements, on the basis of the expertise of a retired government officer and experience. Even an appointment recommended by the Chief Minister or minister should be made according to rules and on the grounds of the officer’s capability.

UKPSC releases SI (Patwari/lekhpal) 2022 result | Pixabay (Representational)

Patwari Exams: Aspirants Seek Online Counselling Process

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the process to fill posts of patwaris has begun, the aspirants want Employees Selection Board to update details online in order to make the procedure more transparent. The state government started to fill 6,755 vacant posts of patwaris, Group-2 (Sub Group 4) from February 15. On January 31, the one-member commission submitted report to the state government in which it gave a clean chit to examination process.

Recently, it came to light that out of 6,755 posts of patwaris, 1,316 posts were reserved for contractual employees. Thus on more than 500 posts, ineligible candidates were selected. Now, it is being claimed that ESB will remove appointed candidates and upgrade the waiting list.

“ESB conducts online exam to show transparency. But when it comes to counselling, it is done offline, why?” an aspirant demanded to know. The aspirants said they should know their status in the main selected list and waiting list. They also said that ESB did not give information about counselling when asked under RTI Act.