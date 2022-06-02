Bhopal: RTI activist shot from point blank range in Vidisha

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Right to Information (RTI) activist Ranjeet Soni (46) of Mukherjee Nagar in Vidisha was shot from point blank range at PWD office on Thursday evening, said the police.

SP Monika Shukla told Free Press that the victim was a contractor but quit the job about six years back. Presently, he was working as an RTI activist.

On Thursday around 5.15 pm, PWD office staff heard gunshot and rushed out only to find Ranjeet in a pool of blood.

The SP added that people called the police and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police officials, including SP and Inspector General of Police, rushed to the spot.

The SP added that the police have registered an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC and started the investigation. The police have also started collecting CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused of the case.

