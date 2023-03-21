Bhopal: Rs 4.17 crore spent on ensuring jobs to 4,433 youths, says Government

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Last five years, a sum of Rs 4.17 crore was paid to a placement agency engaged for ensuring jobs to the youths, however, the agency could only get 4,433 people hired. This was stated by the government in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari in the state Assembly. The contract with the pplacement agency was cancelled owing to the anomalies, it further stated.

The MLA had wanted to know from the department of technical education skill development and employment, about the placement agency ‘Yashwi Academy For Talent Management’. The MLA, claiming that the company had failed to provide employment even to a single youth, had inquired from the department the details of the contract and the achievement of the company . The department reply to the Congress MLA stated that the company was engaged in 2018 to provide jobs to the unemployed youths. The council of ministers had finalized the contract with the company which had opened as many as 15 offices coordinating with Rojgar Offices, in the state. But in 2022, the employment directorate cancelled the contract with the company under ‘event of concessionaire default’.

The department had given the company the target to give appointments to 25,000 unemployed youths between October 2020 and March 2021. The company had claimed that it ensured jobs to 11,680 youths, however during verification, it came to light that only 4,433 youths got the jobs.

In the second year - April 2021-March 2022, the company claimed to have provided jobs to 32,848 youths, however, the figures were found to be erroneous. As the company did not match the standard its contract was cancelled. However, by then the government had paid the company more than Rs 4.17 crore. The state government also informed that the action was taken against the company for not achieving the target as mentioned in the contract.

