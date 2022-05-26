Bhopal: Robbery at state shooting academy; CCTV footage deleted

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An important part of a shooting gun has been stolen from the state shooting academy, Ratibad police said on Wednesday.

The premises is a highly secured area and to get access into the academy one has to cross various security checks, but still the major part of the gun was stolen.

Police station in-charge Sudesh Tiwari told Free Press that one of the officials from the academy Vaibhav Sharma had filed a complaint to the police.

The complaint read that one of the parts (four- sided pointer) used to aim the target has been stolen from the strong room.

The incident had happened between May 17 and 22 and the FIR was lodged on Wednesday.

Tiwari further added that someone had manipulated the CCTV footage and got it deleted.

“It is suspected that some internal person is involved in the incident, but the police will find out the accused. The part of the gun does not have any value for the other person. Whereas it is valuable to someone who owns it”, he added.

Police have registered a case under section 457 and 380 of the IPC and have started investigation.

