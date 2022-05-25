Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh promises sops for unanimously elected panchayats

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed Raisen and Narsinghpur districts at 6.30 am on Wednesday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the status of drinking water supply, ration distribution, ongoing works under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, health management, work of Anganwadis, Amrit Sarovar Yojana, law and order situation in Raisen and Narsinghpur districts at 6.30 am on Wednesday.

Through video conference, Chouhan sought information on innovations launched in districts, progress of One District One Product, works conducted to encourage women self-help groups and arrangements made for Ladli Laxmi Yojana’s guidance and career counselling.

Districts should decide that in some panchayats, representatives should be elected unanimously. All the eligible residents of such Panchayats will be given benefits of poor welfare schemes, said Chouhan. He said that special sops would be given to such panchayats.

Chouhan directed Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Housing, Manish Singh, to attend the meeting virtually and solve the drinking water problem in Mandideep in Raisen district. Likewise, he asked Principal Secretary, Energy, Sanjay Dubey to re-assess the delay in replacing the burnt transformers and ordered to hold a power conference in Narsinghpur district.

Principal Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development, Umakant Umrao, was asked to ensure better coordination in the ongoing construction of Amrit Sarovar in Narsinghpur district.

The CM asked to take strict action against corrupt specially those engaged in execution of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and ration distribution.

Involve people to eradicate malnutrition

Chief Minister Chouhan has said that the state has been facing problem of malnutrition since years. “But I believe that without the cooperation of society, malnutrition cannot be eradicated. I went out on streets of Bhopal on May 24 to collect material for Anganwadis. Ten trucks of material and cheques worth Rs 2 crore were collected during 800-metre journey. Many people came forward to take responsibility of Anganwadis. This has been a wonderful experiment of public participation,” said Chouhan citing example during his review meeting.

