 Bhopal: Road Laid Above House Level in Bharat Nagar, Residents Register Protest
Bhopal: Road Laid Above House Level in Bharat Nagar, Residents Register Protest

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: The road laid above house level in Kolar | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Road constructed under Kayakalp Yojana has raised eyebrows of residents in Bharat Nagar under ward number 50 as it has been laid above the ground level with no storm water drain. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed 200-metre road at the cost of Rs 20 lakh.

Local resident Devendra Mishra said, “The same was constructed earlier but was found sub-standard. The contractor was asked to construct again. The contractor laid road without removing the previous one. As a result, the road level has risen above house level in the area. It will create problem in rainy season.”

Bhopal Municipal Corporation civil engineer (city) RK Saxena said, “The issue has been brought to my knowledge. I will look into it. Road has been constructed under Kayakalp Yojana in ward number 50 in Bharat Nagar. I have received complaints.”

