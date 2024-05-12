MP: Fire Engulfs Truck Loaded With Tyres At Damoh-Jabalpur Highway; No Casualties Reported | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a ‘burning’ incident, a fire broke out in a truck's engine loaded with tyres at the Damoh-Jabalpur State Highway of Madhya Pradesh on. The incident occurred on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire is speculated to be malfunctioning in the engine of the truck.

Fortunately, the truck driver and his companion fled the vehicle on the scene in order to save their lives. The incident was captured in a video which has surfaced on the internet.

In the video it can be seen that, that the entire vehicle has been engulfed by the fire and in no time the burning truck and all its contents, which were mainly rubber tyres, turned into ashes.

#WATCH | Truck Loaded With Tyres Catches Fire At Damoh-Jabalpur Highway; No Casualties Reported#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/pUPaIpGH03 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 12, 2024

According to information, the truck was on its way from Damoh to Jabalpur and was carrying a large amount of rubber tyres.

As soon as the word of the fire spread and the police were informed. Following which a fire brigade from Damoh arrived on the spot. The fire brigade's response was quick but it could not save the salvaged truck.

According to sources, the incident is said to have taken place in the jurisdiction of Patan police station in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Further information on the incident is awaited.