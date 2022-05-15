Bhopal: Revenue Inspector booked for demanding bribe of Rs 25000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special police establishment (SPE), Lokayukta, Bhopal police has caught a revenue inspector for taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 in the name of demarcation of purchased land, officials here on Saturday said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Manu Vyas told the media that one applicant GP Tripathi wanted to measure (demarcate) his 5000 square plot situated in Hinotia village of Kolar tehsil, Bhopal.

The tehsildar marked the application to RI Anil Malviya for the demarcation. The RI demanded Rs 30,000 for the same.

During verification, the RI settled the amount to Rs 25,000 and to trap the official, a special wing was formed by the SPE.

On Saturday, as soon as the amount was handed over to Hukum Singh, a private worker at the IR office, the team caught him and Anil Malviya red handed for taking the bribe.

The police have registered a case under prevention of corruption act (section 7) and have started a probe.

ALSO READ Bhopal: CM Chouhan extends date of wheat procurement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:22 AM IST