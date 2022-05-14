Bhopal: CM Chouhan extends date of wheat procurement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed that the date of procurement of wheat in the state should be extended till May 31. Chouhan was conducting a review meeting of wheat procurement at his office in his residence.

The CM said that farmers should not face any problem during purchase of wheat at the minimum support price (MSP). Every grain of wheat should be purchased at the support price.

He said that by extending the date of procurement of wheat, farmers would get more opportunity to sell their produce. Those who have not been able to sell wheat, can do it within the extended date.

Chouhan said that along with natural farming, soybean and pulses cultivation should be promoted more in the state.

It was informed in the meeting that so far 41.57 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been purchased in the state.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:48 PM IST