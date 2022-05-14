Bhopal: Kanya Vivah Yojana; Govt authorised to conduct mass marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only municipal corporations or district administration will be authorised to organise mass marriages under ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana’, deputy director of social justice said.

He said, mass marriages being conducted by any other organisation will not be eligible to get benefits of the scheme.

The date and number of mass marriages will be decided by the minister in-charge of the district. Urban bodies and districts will be able to organise mass marriage programmes on those dates only, according to official information.

Deputy director, social justice further said that the dates would be entered on the marriage portal by the Department of Disabled Welfare. For the process of application of the beneficiary for marriage, bride and groom participating in the mass marriage will have to jointly submit the application in the prescribed form to the concerned body of the district.

