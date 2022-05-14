Bhopal: SIT to investigate death of two tribal men in Seoni, entire staff of police station removed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday investigation into the death of two tribals in Seoni and shifting of the entire staff of Kurrai police station and Badalpar police outpost.

Chouhan said the SIT would investigate the entire episode and instructions had been given in this regard.

He said he had directed the authorities to remove the entire staff of police station Kurrai and outpost Badalpar with immediate effect.

Notably, two tribal men were mercilessly beaten up and killed by a group of people who suspected the victims to be involved in the sale of beef.

Home minister Narottam Mishra later said there was no evidence of involvement of Bajrang Dal members in the incident.

Chouhan also announced the shifting of superintendent of police Kumar Prateek.

Special investigation team to visit on Sunday

A three-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by additional chief secretary, Home Rajesh Rajora has been constituted to look into Seoni incident in which two tribal men were killed and another injured by a group of people at a village in Seoni district on May 3 night, as per a home department's order.

The other two members of the SIT include additional director general, State Industrial Security Force G Akheto Sema and secretary, MP Board of Secondary Education, Shrikant Bhanot.

The team is expected to visit the district and submit its report within 10 days.

As per the order, the team will reach the district around Sunday noon and stay there till Monday afternoon during which it will visit the crime scene at village Semaria and Badalpur police outpost, and meet police officers, public representatives and others to get more and more information on the crime.

The tribals killed included Sampat Batti and Dhansa Singh. Brajesh Batti sustained injuries.

