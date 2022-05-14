Bhopal: CM announces Rs one crore ex-gratia to each family of slain police personnel and shifting of Gwalior IG police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday ex-gratia of Rs one crore to each family of police personnel who were killed in a firing by poachers in Guna on Friday night and shifting of inspector general of police, Gwalior for his delay in reaching the crime spot.

CM also announced a government job to a member of each family and cremation of slain police personnel as a martyr with full honour.

He said, "Our police personnel attained martyrdom while fighting the poachers. Such an action will be taken against the criminals that will become an example in history."

He said the culprits have been almost identified, the investigation is going on. A dead body has also been recovered in a nearby village and death is caused due to bullet injury.

He said the incident was being thoroughly investigated. Additional police force was sent. Criminals would not be able to escape at any cost. The action would be an example.

He said, "Martyrdom of our three cops, brothers Rajkumar Jatav, Dheeraj Bhargava and constable Santram, who attained martyrdom in this incident, will not be allowed to go in vain."

He said, "In view of the delay in reaching the spot after the incident, I have decided to remove the IG police, Gwalior immediately."

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 06:20 PM IST