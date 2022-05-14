Bhopal: Model code of conduct for local body polls likely on May 17

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Considering the developments related to elections for local bodies, hearing for modification plea to be filed by the state government in the Supreme Court on May 17, the State Election Commission (SEC) had made preparations to announce the model code of conduct likely on May 17.

The State Election Commissioner, Basant Pratap Singh reviewed preparedness on Friday as well. He held meetings with the officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department and the Government Press.

A senior official from the SEC said that election commissioner Singh has asked the officials of the Government Press to ensure sufficient quantity of paper. Elections for urban local bodies will be held through EVM machines but for over 70,000 panchayats, paper ballots will be used.

Regular supply of paper should be ensured as it will be required in large quantity across the state. Ballot papers of panchayats are published at district level, said the official.

Elections for rural and urban local bodies will be completed before June 30. All formalities related to urban bodies are complete therefore elections for urban bodies will be held in the first phase that will be over by June 12. Second phase for rural bodies too will be completed by June 30, said Singh, after the meeting.

The State Election Commission re-launched its ëChunaví mobile app with an updated version. Most of the election-related work has been made online and the voters can see their names in the voter list on mobile app only.

Through Chunav app, voters will be able to see the nearest polling booth, about the contestants of their Panchayat, besides their record submitted with the election commission. Several other processes like filing nomination papers, etc. too have been made online.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:07 AM IST