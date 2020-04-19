Bhopal: Revamp starts at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, registrar replaced

BHOPAL: Revamp process has started at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication (MCU) amidst corona lockdown. Registrar of the university was replaced on Sunday.

Registrar Deependra Baghel has been removed after resignation of former VC Deepak Tiwari. Secretary, Public Relations Department, P Narhari was given charge of the VC and he reached the MCU office on Sunday and made some administrative changes.

After assuming the charge of VC, Narhari removed registrar Deependra Baghel and appointed Sanjay Dwivedi on the post. Dwivedi held this post earlier also during term of Jagdish Upasne.

Rector Rameshchandra Bhandari was also forced to resign on Sunday. He was posted in MCU just two months ago. New rector hasn’t been appointed yet.

Services of adjunct professors Arun Tripathi and Prof Vishnu Ragjadia have been terminated. Earlier, services of Prof Mukesh Kumar were also terminated.

Sources indicated that considering the developments that happened amidst lockdown in the university, major changes are expected in the near future.

