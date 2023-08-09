Bhopal: Retired Storekeeper Owns 200 Acres

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The retired storekeeper whose premises were searched by Lokayukta police owns 200 acres of land, which are in name of his family members. He purchased the land through money lending and manipulating purchasing norms during his service.

On Tuesday, a team of Bhopal Lokayukta police had conducted searches at two places of the retired store keeper of health department Ashfaq Ali and found that he owned assets worth crores of rupees. During searches, the police found more than 80 land related documents.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he owns land in Vidisha, Bhopal and Rajgarh district. He does not own big land at one place but has small pieces of land of 1 to 10 acres.

The officials discarded the claim that his sons purchased land. They said all pieces of land were purchased by Ashfaq Ali. His one son is a contractor who started business three years back. Another was the student of dental college who graduated recently.

Money lending

Ashfaq used to lend money by keeping loanees’ land as guarantee. When the loan taker failed to repay the loan, Ashfaq would ask them to register land in name of his family members. The pieces of land have been registered in the names of his wife Rashida B, son Jishaan Ali, Sharik Ali and daughter Hina Kausar.

Purchase committee

Ashfaq was storekeeper in health department and part of purchase committee. He maintained stock of medicines at district level. Sources claimed that he manipulated the stock and earned huge amount. The senior officer did not come to know of his misdeed. In the process, he earned huge amount of money.