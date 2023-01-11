e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Retired discom clerk found dead at his house in Piplani

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police station staff have registered a case against unidentified men for hacking a retired MPEB clerk to death at his house in Piplani on Tuesday late night.

Piplani police station incharge Ajay Nair said that the victim Dilip Mohadkar (65), a resident of BHEL Nagar, was a clerk at central discom.

Station incharge Nair said that the matter came to light when Mohadkar’s daughter, who lives in Pune, called him on Tuesday night. When she realised that her father’s phone was switched off, she contacted his father’s neighbour and told him to inquire.

When his neighbour entered his father’s house, he found that television was switched on while Mohadkar’s body smeared with blood was lying on the floor. His legs were fastened with rope. The neighbour informed the police immediately who rushed to the spot and began investigation.

The police also seized screwdrivers, wrenches and pliers from the spot. Further investigations are underway in the case, station incharge Nair said.

