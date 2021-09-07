Bhopal: Retd BSNL chief accounts officer, son booked by CBI for corruption

Bhopal: CBI has registered a case against a retired accountant of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Bhopal in connection with alleged corruption charges.

An FIR has been registered against retired BSNL chief account officer Onkar Prasad Pal and his son Yogesh Pal, under section 120-B of IPC r/w 7,8 and 13(1)(b) of prevention of corruption Act, said CBI officials.

The complaint was filed by BSNL vigilance general manager Jayant Raj Deen on July 10, 2021.

As per the complaint, the then BSNL officer Pal was involved in corrupt practices. In November 2020, Pal was identified taking a bribe from one of the vendors.

The BSNL authorities suspended Pal with immediate effect.

When the vigilance team investigated the case, it came to fore that in September 2020, a sum of Rs 14,91,664 was deposited in the account of Yogesh Pal(son of Onkar Pal) in Bengaluru.

The money was deposited by the vendors on different dates through cash, NEFT, IMPS and through other modes.

As many as 10 vendors had deposited the amount in the account of Yogesh. The amount which was deposited was the part of the commission of releasing the payments of the vendors.

The CBI has registered the case and started the investigations into the case.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Man who siphoned off money from bank accounts held

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:51 PM IST