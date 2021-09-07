Bhopal: Man who siphoned off money from bank accounts held

BHOPAL: The police cyber cell here has arrested a man from near Jamtara district of Jharkhand for his alleged involvement in cyber frauds. Police on Tuesday said that accused would call victims posing as bank official and would seek their account details to siphon off money from their bank accounts.

The police said 5 of the accused were arrested earlier from Jamtara area of Jharkhand on June 24 and from West Bengal while Mohammad Parvez Alam was arrested on Sunday, said police on Tuesday. Police said the amount of money they have minted by phishing is estimated to be over 1 crore.

According to police, he is a member of a gang that had duped over 1000 people in the country. They are active for over 4 years, said police. They would use bank account of villagers to receive money. They have so far used 100 such accounts to transfer money from victims’ accounts, according to cyber cell.

Police had arrested six members of the gang earleir while accused Mohammad Parvez Alam was on the run. The cyber cell said Alam and his associates took out Rs 10,40,320 from the account of local resident.

The accused would dial numbers randomly and would ask the victims to provide their bank details for KYC update. They would also ask for one-time password. The gang members would buy bank accounts of villagers to transfer money from account of victims.

