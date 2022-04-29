Bhopal: Results of class 10 & 12, CM wishes success to students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as results of class 10 and class 12 examinations conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) are to be declared today chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has wished success to students.

Chouhan said in a tweet, "My dear children, results of examinations of MP Board's class 10 and 12 are to be announced today. I wish you have results as per your expectations. My blessings and good wishes are with you."

Notably, about 20 lakh students had written examinations for both the classes, which were the first after two years of Coronavirus spread.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:51 AM IST