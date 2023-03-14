Bhopal: Result of Ramcharitmanas contest declared; 172 winners to visit Ayodhya by air

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 172 candidates who cleared Ramcharitmanas contest will visit Ayodhya by air. Culture and Tourism Usha Thakur declared the results on Monday.

The competition was organised under the joint aegis of Tulsi Manas Pratishthan, Culture and Tourism Department and School Education Department.

Thakur told media persons at Manas Bhawan that 172 candidates were selected following the contest. Of these, 138 are from the civil category and 34 from the students’ category. Selected candidates will leave from Bhopal for Lucknow by air and from Lucknow to Ayodhya by bus. The winners will visit Ayodhya temple in group of 40. The tour will start after April 27.

President of Tulsi Manas Pratishthan Raghunandan Sharma said the contest was conducted through online mode on October 10 last year. School students from class 9 to 12 and other citizens of the state participated.

A total of 25,448 candidates had filled the form for contest. Of these 22, 852 candidates took part.