Bhopal: Residents watch partial solar eclipse with awe

BHOPAL: The local residents witnessed partial solar eclipse after 25 years on Sunday. It lasted for three hours thirty three minutes in the city starting at 10.14 am and ending at 1.47pm. The shadow of the moon covered 74% to 79 % of the sun at 11.57 am.

The sun looked like a sickle hanging in the sky. People witnessed this moment wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while some of them watched this online due to COVID-19. This was first solar eclipse this year and people will have to wait for another 11 years to see such a solar eclipse in India.

Regional Science Centre project coordinator Krishnendu Choudhury told Free Press that public visiting was not allowed due to corona pandemic. Therefore, they organised live streaming of partial solar eclipse at the centre through Facebook and YouTube. Besides, they have set up equipment at Government Gurukulam Residential School, Bawadiyakalan, Bhopal, for teachers so that they can tell students about the process of annular solar eclipse later.