Indoreans catch a glimpse of solar eclipse on June 21, temples remain closed during eclipse hours

Indore: As the clock struck 10:10 am, stargazers in Indore picked up their goggles, X-rays and reflection ponds to witness the annular solar eclipse on the heels of the summer solstice on Sunday. The city wore a deserted look till the eclipse concluded.

Annular eclipses are similar to total eclipses in that the moon, Earth and Sun are aligned so that the moon moves directly in front of the Sun as viewed from Earth.

The solar eclipse lasted 3 hours and 30 minutes on Ashada Amavasya. The effect of solar eclipse on June 21, the first of the year, had begun from Saturday late evening, when temples were locked.