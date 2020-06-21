Indoreans catch a glimpse of solar eclipse on June 21, temples remain closed during eclipse hours

Indore: As the clock struck 10:10 am, stargazers in Indore picked up their goggles, X-rays and reflection ponds to witness the annular solar eclipse on the heels of the summer solstice on Sunday. The city wore a deserted look till the eclipse concluded.
Annular eclipses are similar to total eclipses in that the moon, Earth and Sun are aligned so that the moon moves directly in front of the Sun as viewed from Earth.
The solar eclipse lasted 3 hours and 30 minutes on Ashada Amavasya. The effect of solar eclipse on June 21, the first of the year, had begun from Saturday late evening, when temples were locked.
Though the main gates of the temples were already closed due to corona infection, the doors allowing ‘darshan’ of the deities from see-through doors and channel gates were also draped with cloth. Entry to Garbhagriha was also closed completely even for the priests and temple committee members.
All the temples were washed and purified after the eclipse. The temples thereafter remained closed as well to prevent crowding and follow protocols of controlling coronavirus outbreak.
Due to the eclipse, none of the temples followed their morning rituals and prayers. The celebrations of Brahmotsavam held at Lakshmi Venkatesh Devasthan Chhatribagh were also halted citing eclipse.
Temple in-charge GK Mangalashasan, Ravindra Dhut, Pankaj Totla and Sumit Malu shared that the celebrations of Brahmotsavam resumed from 8:30 pm.
As shared by Deepesh Vyas, priest of the Ranjit Hanuman temple, the temple was purified at 2:30 pm with bathing of idols and the entire premise.
Shyam Singhal, trustee of Annapurna Temple, coordinated the purification of temple after the eclipse. “In Khajrana Ganesh temple, Abhishek, Shringar and Aarti were conducted following the purification of the temple and Ganesha after the eclipse,” Satpal Bhatt, head priest, said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)