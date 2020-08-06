Bhopal: Residents wary of sluggish progress of monsoon

BHOPAL: Even as the Monsoon is far from departing, however, rains have not been very bountiful this season until now. For over 7 lakh off populace in old Bhopal and residents of Bairagarh situation looks grim if Monsoon fails to gain momentum in the coming days.

In the corresponding period last year, the Upper Lake water level had risen by 14 feet, however, only one foot rise has been witnessed this time.

While deficient rains will hit daily supply of portable water now, deeper water scarcity would actually be felt during the blazing summer next year. Upper Later caters to the water requirement of Bairagarh, Gandhi Nagar, Idgah hills, Itwara, Mangalwara and areas around the old Bhopal.

BMC, meanwhile, is coming up with new water filter plants and it would draw water from Upper Lake. This would further affect the capacity of the lake.