BHOPAL: Even as the Monsoon is far from departing, however, rains have not been very bountiful this season until now. For over 7 lakh off populace in old Bhopal and residents of Bairagarh situation looks grim if Monsoon fails to gain momentum in the coming days.
In the corresponding period last year, the Upper Lake water level had risen by 14 feet, however, only one foot rise has been witnessed this time.
While deficient rains will hit daily supply of portable water now, deeper water scarcity would actually be felt during the blazing summer next year. Upper Later caters to the water requirement of Bairagarh, Gandhi Nagar, Idgah hills, Itwara, Mangalwara and areas around the old Bhopal.
BMC, meanwhile, is coming up with new water filter plants and it would draw water from Upper Lake. This would further affect the capacity of the lake.
City engineer water works in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) AR Pawar said that the rainy season is yet not over, “We expect monsoon will remain active in the state capital and rains would up the groundwater level’.
In the corresponding period last year, the Upper Lake water level had risen by 14 feet, however, only one foot rise has been witnessed this time. Last year, during this time, the water level of Upper Lake stood at 1663 feet, however, it is just touching 1661 feet this year. Bountiful monsoon last year had taken the water level at upper lake from 1648 to 1663 feet. This year the water level has risen by only 1 foot. Surplus rains last season had filled the Upper Lake and other water bodies beyond their full-tank capacity. Even the gates of Bhadbhada were opened to release extra water. However, looking at the sluggish progress of monsoon this year, the things do not look very promising. The water level in the reservoirs and lakes has gone down several feet below the full tank level (FTL).
