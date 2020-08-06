Coronavirus in Bhopal: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 6

Bhopal: On the third day of unlocking, 142 new cases of corona were detected in the state capital. 55 people discharged from hospitals.

On Wednesday, the state capital reported 151 positive cases taking its tally to 7,516 and 198 deaths.

The Shahjahanabad police station ASI Ansar Ahmed died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. He was 49. IAS officer Arvind Dubey was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh reported 652 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday which took the case tally in the state to 35,734, the health department said.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 929 with 17 more people succumbing since previous evening, it said.

Five coronavirus patients died in Bhopal, two each died in Indore and Rewa and one each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Damoh, Katni and Agar Malwa districts, the department said in a bulletin.

Bhopal recorded the highest 150 new cases, followed by 122 in Indore, 69 in Gwalior and 58 in Jabalpur.

A total of 650 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan, who had tested positive for the viral infection last month, spent 11 days in the hospital.

The number of infection cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 122 to 7,857 and death toll to 322.

Bhopal has recorded 7,115 COVID-19 patients so far, including 197 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur, respectively, went up to 2,659 and 1,564.

Bhopal has 2,260 active cases, the highest in the state, while Indore has 1,851 active cases.

Madhya Pradesh Corona Tally: Positive cases: 35,885. Deaths: 930. Active cases: 8,741. Cured: 26,064

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on July 31:

One person from Correa colony

One person from SBI Officers Colony

Four people from the same family from Roshanpura

Four members of same family from Idgah Hills came positive

Three members of the same family from Avadhpuri United Vihar Colony

Three members of the same family from Rameswaram Extension Bagmugaliya

Four from the same family from Tulsi Nagar

Eight from the Bairagarh area

One person from the dean office of Gandhi Medical College

A doctor from GMC

A patient from GMC

A patient from JP Hospital

A police personnel from Mangalwara police station

A young man from CRPF Hinotia