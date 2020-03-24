Bhopal: Residents take charge of their safety amid Coronavirus outbreak

BHOPAL: The residents in a housing society in Kolar have come forward for their safety amid corona threat.

They have restricted entry of outsiders in their society including their domestic helps. Even they have banned other members from going out unless needed.

The housing society has no office bearer and the nearly 170 families have taken the collective stand for their safety.The English Villas lies at the extreme end of the Kolar road.

Free Press talked to a section of residents to know their views. Excerpts

No outsiders allowed

Area resident Anup Shrivastava says residents have banned the entry of any outsiders or of the maids even. He said the others who enter are sanitised at the entry. We have no office bearer around and it is the residents stand to severe our contact with outsiders, he said.

Maids not allowed

Amit Maheshwari, another resident of the area said elderly residents are not allowed to let their maids enter inside. The others with job related issues are allowed to move out of the gate, he said.

Entry regulated

Another resident of the area Soumen Banerjee said he had see the videos from neighbouring countries and found they did not leave everything on the government and are also taking steps for their own safety.

We thus decided to put a ban on entry of our society. He said. No one with any emergency is troubled but we will not allow any unwanted person.

Anyone entering the society has to follow the rules and has to be sanitised as it is related to safety of everyone around and we are standing at the entry to ensure the rules are followed, he said.

We think of our safety first

Ashish Das, a resident of neighbouring society, Bhumika says we should think of our safety first. Anyone who entered the society has to be sanitised and for that we are examining movement and are helping the security guards in it.