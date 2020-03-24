Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rises to 471

Fighting coronavirus is the fight of our lives: UN Chief calls for global ceasefire
Drop your weapons and end your animosity. Fighting coronavirus is the fight of our lives, said UN Chief calls for global ceasefire. Click here to read more.
First lady Melania Trump tested negative for coronavirus
First lady Melania Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN.
Visuals from Punjab: People coming out to buy essential goods in Amritsar
Punjab: People come out of their homes to buy essential goods in Amritsar, amid lockdown in the state. A buyer at a milk shop says,"Govt has taken the right step to control the spread of #COVID19. But govt must specify the time when shops selling essential goods will remain open"
96 FIRs registered and 1995 vehicles were challaned in Noida for violating the lockdown and section 144
96 FIRs (first information reports) were registered and 1995 vehicles were challaned in Noida for violating the lockdown and section 144 in the district, yesterday: Noida Police
All private medical colleges and hospitals in Uttarakhand are directed to reserve 25% of their beds for COVID19 patients
All private medical colleges and hospitals in Uttarakhand that have a capacity of 100 or more beds are directed to reserve 25% of their beds for COVID19 positive or possibly infected cases: State Government
It is really important that India continue to take aggressive action at public health level: WHO Executive Director
India led the world in eradicating two silent killers - Small Pox and Polio. India has tremendous capacities, all countries have tremendous capacities when communities and civil societies are mobilized: WHO Executive Director Dr Michael J Ryan
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik donates 3 months salary to CM's relief fund
Odisha Chief Minister's Office:CM Naveen Patnaik has donated his 3 months’ salary to Chief Minister's relief fund to help those affected by COVID19,reiterating that extraordinary circumstance demands extraordinary response. CM has appealed all to donate generously for the cause.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)