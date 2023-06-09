Bhopal: Rescue Efforts To Save Shristi Fails, Body Fished Out From Bore Well

Bhopal/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two-and-a-half year old girl Shrishti Kushwah could not be saved despite relentless rescue operation for three days in Mungawali village of Sehore district. On Thursday, the body of Shrishti was fished out from 300 feet deep bore well. Hook was used to take out the body of the victim from the well. A pall of gloom descended on Mungawali village and parents of victims were inconsolable.

Speaking to Free Press, in-charge collector of Sehore Ashish Tiwari said that despite all attempts, Shrishti could not be saved. Through the joint operation carried out by Army, NDRF, SDRF and Robotic Technology, body of Shrishti was fished out from the bore well. Later the body of Shrishti was cremated.

Earlier in the day, team having expertise in using robotic technology reached the spot and joined the rescue operation. The robotic team tried to find out the location of the little girl but its attempts failed to yield out positive result owing to mud and water. The robotic team could not ascertain that at what depth the child is stuck inside the bore well. Adding to hardships in the rescue operation, rainfall brought further difficulty and rescue operation was suspended for some time.

On the day of the incident, the victim was stuck at 30 feet depth and later she slipped to 100 feet and later reached till the depth of 150 feet of the 300 feet deep bore well.

When all attempts to save the girl failed, decision was taken to use hook on iron rod to take out victim girl from the bore well. Once even hook managed to uplift her till some height but later the body slipped out from the hook. Only a frock piece remained stuck to the hook. In successive attempt, the child’s body could be taken out from the bore well.

It was on Tuesday noon that Shrishti, daughter of Rahul Kushwah, while playing, went to the neighbour’s field and tried to sit on the bore well which was temporarily covered only by an iron pan. The pan fell apart and the child slipped into the deep bore well. After this, her parents alerted the district administration which in turn began a rescue operation. JCB machines, Poclain machine etc were used to dig a trench around the bore well.

After the rescue operation was over, the victim’s body was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. After post-mortem, the body of the victim was cremated. The entire village is in mourning on Shristi’s demise.

Large number of people gathered at the rescue site, forcing people to chase them away to avert any kind of accident as a wide trench has been dug around the bore well and it has taken the shape of a small pond.