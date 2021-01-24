BHOPAL: REPUBLIC DAY FULL DRESS REHEARSAL HELD IN MADHYA PRADESH CAPITAL ON SUNDAY

Bhopal: While following Covid protocol, the 71st Republic Day will be celebrated with enthusiasm in the state on January 26.

A full dress rehearsal of Republic Day function to be held in state capital was held at Lal Parade ground here on Sunday. Seventh police battalion head constable Ramchandra Singh Kushwaha who posed as the chief guest inspected the parade and took guard of honour. A colourful march past was held in which platoons of Special Armed Force, Hawk Force, Special Task Force, District Police Force and Railway Police took part in addition to cavalry and dog squad.

State DGP Vivek Johri, Bhopal divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat and other officials were present on the occasion.