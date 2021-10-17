Bhopal: Rebate of Re 1/unit or 20% to be provided to HT power consumers

Bhopal: Department of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSME) has formulated a new MSME Development Policy to revive the industries of the sector.

According to the policy, a rebate of Re 1 per unit or 20 per cent, whichever is less, will be provided to High Tension (HT) power consumers on getting a new connection in the prevailing electricity tariff under electricity consumption assistance. In off-season, 10% of the contract demand or the actual recorded demand, whichever is higher, will be billed at the normal tariff rate, rebate will be payable to the food processing units of the respective category.

Similarly, the facility of exemption from mandi fee is also in the policy. All such eligible food processing units will be exempted up to maximum of 50 per cent of the investment in plant and machinery or for a period of five years in mandi fee, whichever is less.

There is also a provision to facilitate in the policy for special assistance on the development of food parks. About 15 per cent of the project cost and maximum amount of Rs 5 crore will be provided to the private sector on the establishment of Mega Food Park. The stamp duty paid by the promoters will be reimbursed in the land transferred by the promoters to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the establishment of Mega Food Park.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:09 AM IST