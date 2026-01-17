MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP State Chief Hemant Khandelwal To Take Part In Party’s National President Poll

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Many Leaders To Take Part In Party’s National President Poll |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s national president will be elected on January 19 and 20. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, both deputy chief ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda and many other leaders from the state will participate in the event.

The members of the BJP’s Rashtriya Parishad have also been invited to the election-related work.

The leaders of the state have been asked to go to Delhi on January 18. The representatives from the state in the Rashtriya Parishad will be asked to sign the nomination papers.

The name of the executive president, Nitin Nabin, has been finalised for the post of the national president, but the BJP is going through the process for the election.

Nitin Nabin is on good terms with many leaders from the state, so they are enthusiastic about the election. After Nitin Nabin takes over the charge, his impact will be reflected in the state politics.