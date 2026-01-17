 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP State Chief Hemant Khandelwal To Take Part In Party’s National President Poll
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP State Chief Hemant Khandelwal To Take Part In Party’s National President Poll

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP State Chief Hemant Khandelwal To Take Part In Party’s National President Poll

The BJP will elect its national president on January 19–20 in Delhi, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state unit chief Hemant Khandelwal, both deputy CMs and other leaders from Madhya Pradesh attending. Rashtriya Parishad members have been invited. Nitin Nabin’s name has been finalised for the post, party sources said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Many Leaders To Take Part In Party’s National President Poll |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s national president will be elected on January 19 and 20. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, both deputy chief ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda and many other leaders from the state will participate in the event.

The members of the BJP’s Rashtriya Parishad have also been invited to the election-related work.

The leaders of the state have been asked to go to Delhi on January 18. The representatives from the state in the Rashtriya Parishad will be asked to sign the nomination papers.

The name of the executive president, Nitin Nabin, has been finalised for the post of the national president, but the BJP is going through the process for the election.

FPJ Shorts
Splitsvilla 16: Simran Bahl Vs Anuj Sharma; Who Will Choose Paisa Villa?
Splitsvilla 16: Simran Bahl Vs Anuj Sharma; Who Will Choose Paisa Villa?
'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC Election Loss | VIDEO
'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC Election Loss | VIDEO
What Is Sea Buckthorn? PM Modi Recommended Fruit, Also Known As 'Sanjivani Booti' Which Cured Laxman In Ramayana
What Is Sea Buckthorn? PM Modi Recommended Fruit, Also Known As 'Sanjivani Booti' Which Cured Laxman In Ramayana
'You Are Blinded By Your Hate': Kangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman For His 'Communal Thing' Remark; Reveals He Refused To Meet Her For Emergency, Calling It 'Propaganda Film'
'You Are Blinded By Your Hate': Kangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman For His 'Communal Thing' Remark; Reveals He Refused To Meet Her For Emergency, Calling It 'Propaganda Film'
Read Also
MP News: Two Men Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl At Knifepoint In...
article-image

Nitin Nabin is on good terms with many leaders from the state, so they are enthusiastic about the election. After Nitin Nabin takes over the charge, his impact will be reflected in the state politics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Congress Leaders Observe 24-Hour Fast Over Water Quality In Jabalpur, Chhatarpur After...
MP News: Congress Leaders Observe 24-Hour Fast Over Water Quality In Jabalpur, Chhatarpur After...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP State Chief Hemant Khandelwal To Take Part In Party’s National...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP State Chief Hemant Khandelwal To Take Part In Party’s National...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
MP News: 'Rape Brings Spiritual Rewards...' Congress MLA Phool Singh Bariya Links Sexual Crime With...
MP News: 'Rape Brings Spiritual Rewards...' Congress MLA Phool Singh Bariya Links Sexual Crime With...
Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's 'New...
Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's 'New...