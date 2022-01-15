Bhopal: Raza Murad dropped as brand ambassador of Cleanliness campaign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actor Raza Murad was dropped as cityís Swachhata brand ambassador by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) the very next day after he took part in a cleanliness campaign in certain localities of the state capital having been invited by the corporation.

Urban Administration and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh directed Bhopal Municipal Corporation to remove Bollywood actor Raza Murad as an ambassador with immediate effect.

Raza Murad, who has strong association from city of lakes, was made the ambassador following recommendation by an NGO, which had named 20 people including Raza Murad.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation approved the recommendation without consulting with the urban administration department. This irked the minister who questioned the appointment of Raza Murad.

The minister also suggested the municipal corporation to appoint those as brand ambassadors who have contributed to cleanliness mission or are familiar with culture and traditions of the city.

Sources said that minister was upset with Murad as he had campaigned for Congress MLA Arif Masood in 2018 assembly election.

Murad had earlier passed objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His name was also featured in Pyare Miyan case. There are many reasons that prompted minister to order his removal, a close aide of the minister told Free Press.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:16 AM IST