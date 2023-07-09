Bhopal: Ratibad TI Removed For Negligence Of Duty

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratibad police station thana incharge Jai Hind Sharma has been sent to lines for dereliction of duty, officials said on Sunday.

Sources said that the action was taken against Sharma in connection with a case involving crime against women. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Zone-1 of the city Sai Krishna Thota said that numerous complaints were received regarding Sharma’s conduct, after which the action was taken against him.

Sharma was appointed TI of Ratibad police station 8 months back after three police personnel posted there were suspended. The ones who were suspended were accused of misconduct and were sub-inspector Vijay Kalchuri, constables Suryakant Pandey and Alok Tiwari.