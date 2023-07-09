Bhopal: Two Suicides In A Family, Nath Assures Woman Of Justice

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acting upon Vidisha’s shocking incident wherein a man committed suicide after his daughter ended her life, the state Congress president Kamal Nath spoke to the wife of the deceased on Sunday. In a telephonic conversation with wife of Dhirendra Goswami, Nath expressed condolences and assured her of support, justice and assistance.

The case pertains to Duparia village in Shamshabad Assembly constituency in Vidisha district where girl Rakhsa Goswami died on May 25 after accusing six men of molesting her.

The case was registered at Nateran police station under Section 306 of IPC and the accused Sudeep Dhakad was arrested. On Thursday, her father killed himself, after which an abetment to suicide case was registered against six people at Vidisha Kotwali police station, officials said.

On Saturday, state home minister Narottam Mishra had ordered a probe into the matter. "A police officer of DIG rank will probe the incident and submit a report in three days. Action will be taken as per the report," he said. Mishra said two persons have been arrested in connection with Dhirendra Goswami’s death. Nateran police station incharge and head constable have been removed from field duty.