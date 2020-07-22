Bhopal: Rape accused Pyare Miyan’s police custody extended by 5 days

BHOPAL: District court has extended police remand of newspaper owner Pyare Miyan by another five days in connection with rape cases on Wednesday. Miyan,68, is facing rape charges under POCSO Act.
Miyan’s five day police remand ended on Wednesday but Shahpura police moved an application seeking extension of remand to interrogate the accused over gun as one of minors had alleged that Miyan had threatened her with a gun.
Besides, Koh-e-Fiza police has also filed an FIR on the basis of a complaint of one of minor victims who has accused Miyan of sexually assaulting her two years ago.
During hearing through video conferencing, Miyan’s lawyer Harish Mehta had opposed extension of police remand through, however, court accepted police plea and granted them five days additional custody of the accused. ADPO media cell in-charge advocate Manoj Tiwari said that the court has allowed handcuffing of the accused.
ASP Rajat Saklecha said that since one of the minor victims had complained that Miyan had threatened her with a gun so it has become necessary to verify the gun license and if it is a licensed gun then it (license) will be cancelled on priority.
The accused will also be interrogated in connection with a rape FIR with Koh-e-Fiza police wherein the complainant, a minor has accused Miyan of sexually assaulting her two years ago.
Miyan may also be taken to Indore if it is found that his crime has links in the city too, the officer said.
Forest dept gets permission to interrogate accused
The court has also granted the forest department the permission to take Miyan under its arrest as he is also facing charges under Wildlife Protection Act. Forest team had recovered a trophy of Sambar from Miyan’s flat during searches. After the 5-day police remand ends, the forest department will be free to take custody of Miyan and interrogate him.
