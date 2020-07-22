Bhopal: Rape accused Pyare Miyan’s police custody extended by 5 days

BHOPAL: District court has extended police remand of newspaper owner Pyare Miyan by another five days in connection with rape cases on Wednesday. Miyan,68, is facing rape charges under POCSO Act.

Miyan’s five day police remand ended on Wednesday but Shahpura police moved an application seeking extension of remand to interrogate the accused over gun as one of minors had alleged that Miyan had threatened her with a gun.

Besides, Koh-e-Fiza police has also filed an FIR on the basis of a complaint of one of minor victims who has accused Miyan of sexually assaulting her two years ago.

During hearing through video conferencing, Miyan’s lawyer Harish Mehta had opposed extension of police remand through, however, court accepted police plea and granted them five days additional custody of the accused. ADPO media cell in-charge advocate Manoj Tiwari said that the court has allowed handcuffing of the accused.