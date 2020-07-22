Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Digvijaya Singh before swearing-in as MP in Rajya Sabha

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia greeted his former colleagues and Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge in the Upper House on Wednesday, before taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

Scindia today took oath as a member of the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh. Singh, who has been at odds with Scindia after the latter's exit from Congress in March this year also took oath today.