Bhopal: Rape accused Pyaare Miyan’s links with drug dealer Babu Khan under probe

Pyare Miyan, accused in minor rape case, has links with drug dealer Babu Khan Billod of Neemuch as Billod was his partner in fishing contract pertaining to Gandhi Sagar Dam in 2015. Police are tracing his involvement with Billod, who is in jail right now, in other businesses. Bhopal police had busted Billod gang in 2017 in poppy husk smuggling. However, Billod had managed to flee from clutch of police.

Miyan used to throw pool party for influential people and arrange bar dancers from Mumbai for the night parties. Influential people who used to attend pool parties were from all professions.

Four accused Rabia, Annas, Owesh Khan, Sweety Vishwakarma were produced in court after their remand ended on Saturday. Owesh Khan’s remand was extended till July 20 while other accused have been sent to judicial custody. They were arrested under Sections 376, 376(2)(n), 366 a, 120 b IPC, and Sections 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Owesh used to pay money to girls.

Another accused Khursid Alam who was also arrested under similar Sections, were taken on remand by MP Nagar police till July 21 in cases registered under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471 of IPC. Alam is fake journalist who often visited Vallabh Bhavan. It was Alam who helped Miyan in escaping from Ashtha to Indore. Miyan was sent to five-day remand in minor rape cases. SIT consisting of six police stations SHOs is also probing the matter. Police also Miyan often tries to mislead during questioning.