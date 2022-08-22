Bhopal: Rape accused Mirchi Baba’s judicial remand extended till September 3

Bhopal Police team reached Gwalior on Tuesday morning and along with the team of Gwalior Crime Branch, Mirchi Baba was nabbed from a hotel | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The judicial remand of rape accused Mirchi Baba has been extended till September 3, police said on Monday. The rape accused and self-styled godman Vairagyanand Giri known as Mirchi Baba was arrested by Mahila police station staff on charges of rape. He was sent to jail on August 9 on court’s order till August 22.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (women safety) Richa Choubey told Free Press that police had demanded to extend judicial remand of Mirchi Baba.

On August 17, police conducted the searches at the house of Baba situated at Minal Residency. The police obtained search warrant from the court and they broke open the door of the house and conducted the search.

On August 8, a 28-year-old woman approached Mahila police station and filed the complaint that she was raped by Baba in his house on July 17. Baba was arrested from Gwalior on same night.

He was brought to Bhopal and after primary investigation, Mahila police station staff arrested the accused on August 9.