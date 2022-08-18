Bhopal: Police break into house of Mirchi Baba, collect evidence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Mahila police station conducted searches at the house of rape accused Mirchi Baba at Minal Residency area, said the police on Wednesday. The police collected forensic evidence from the house in presence of the complainant and independent witnesses.

The Mahila police had obtained the search warrant from the court on August 10 to collect evidence from the residence of self-styled godman Vairagyanand Giri, alias as Mirchi Baba. The woman in her police complaint has stated that Mirchi Baba had sexually assaulted her when she was visiting him at his residence situated at Minal Residency. The court had given Mahila police search permission and guidelines in a sealed envelope.

In the presence of independent witnesses and the rape victim, the police team broke open the locks. The entire search operation which continued for over four hours was video graphed. Additional deputy commissioner of police (women safety) Richa Choubey told Free Press that the evidence from the crime spot were collected as per the guideline given by the court.

The police have seized evidence including the CCTVñrecorder and other forensic evidence. Assistant commissioner of police Nidhi Saxena monitored the entire search operation.

Sources close to the investigation team informed that most of Baba's belongings were missing from the house. Probably the aides of the Baba had removed the belongings after an FIR in connection with the rape was lodged against the Baba, the sources said. †

The cops have found a huge amount of vermilion, Bhabuti and, importantly, small round white tablets which looked similar to ëSabudanaí. The victim in her complaint had also mentioned these tablets. The police have also found other articles used in the religious rites.

The house had many CCTV camers, but it was missing in the room where the alleged sexual assault was committed on the woman. There was one bed and a sofa in the room where the crime was committed. The police contacted the maids working in the locality, however, none had any information about the maid working at the house of Baba.

After the seizures, the house was sealed as per the courtís instructions. All the evidence collected will be sent to the forensic lab for examinations, said the officer.

The case...

The accused ëgodmaní had raped the†28-year-old woman, a resident of district Raisen approached†in Bhopal on July 17. The complainant said that she had been childless for a long time after marriage and had come in contact with Giri, who promised that she would conceive through some rituals.The woman has alleged that the godman raped her when she fainted after consuming an offering given by him.The victim has claimed that she could not lodge a complaint immediately after the incident out of fear of social stigma.

